Investigation underway after fire causes significant damage to home

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Fire Department is investigating after a house fire Wednesday morning.
According to Chris Rawlings with the Paragould Fire Department, crews received the call around 9 a.m about a fire in the 700-block of S. 3rd Street.
When they arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the home.
Crews were able to put out the fire in about 10 minutes time.
Rawlings said there was significant damage to the home, but nobody was there at the time of the fire.
There is currently no cause for the fire, but said items from the home have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.
The fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.