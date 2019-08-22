JPD investigating after bank alerts CWL of forged refund check

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating after City Water and Light said someone forged a refund check for nearly $3,900 and tried to cash it at a local bank.
An incident report states that an employee with CWL called police Wednesday after she was contacted by the bank of a potential fraudulent check.
The employee told the bank it was a fraudulent check and went to the branch and “filed a dispute on the charges,” the incident report stated.
The CWL employee gave the Jonesboro police officer a copy of the check for $3,892.02.
She said the check had been written on a victim’s CWL account to resemble a refund that are issued often to refund a customer’s deposit.
The employee even told police the amount wasn’t suspicious since they routinely issue refund checks on commercial accounts, relative to and larger that the amount on the forged check.
The fraud department at the bank flagged the check due to the check numbers being out of sequence, police said.
