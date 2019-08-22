LIVE ON GMR8: Tracking rain chances

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Scattered showers and storms will move across Region 8 today ahead of a slow-moving cold front.
A few pockets of heavy rain may cause flash flooding issues again across our northern counties.
It won’t feel quite as hot due to this unsettled weather.
Expect partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 80s today and a heat index near 95°F.
Rain remains likely on Friday into the weekend as our front stalls along I-40 and eventually retreats northward.
News Headlines
Cottonwood Park in New Madrid, Missouri closed this week after a woman got stuck in the muddy banks of the Mississippi River and was trapped there overnight.
A stolen car crashed into a North Memphis home Tuesday night while a woman was fast asleep inside.
The Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club are seeing more and more of their flags disappear on national holidays.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
