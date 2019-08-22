Man arrested after threatening people in A-State cafeteria

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Southeast Missouri man is in trouble with the law after police say he threatened employees at an A-State cafeteria.
Jerome Pearl Farmer, 33, Charleston, Mo. was arrested Aug. 20 after University Police went to the cafeteria in the Arkansas State University student union about someone threatening employees.
According to a probable cause affidavit, university police spoke with Farmer and the victims about what happened.
“Officers were advised by the victims that they heard Farmer state he would ‘shoot everybody in here’,” police said in the affidavit.
“The statements Farmer made cause the victims to fear for their safety. When asked about this incident, Farmer stated that the victims were lying and that he was there about an incident involving pots and pans and his wife falling while working there,” police said in the affidavit.
A $25,000 bond was set for Farmer, who will be arraigned Oct. 22 in circuit court.
