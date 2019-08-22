Man pleads guilty to mailing powder to Sen. Cotton’s DC office

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -A Jefferson County man will be sentenced at a later date after pleading guilty in federal court to sending white powder to the Washington, DC office of Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), federal prosecutors said Thursday.
According to a media release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Henry Goodloe, 77, of Pine Bluff pleaded guilty to one count of conveying false information about possessing a biological weapon in front of District Judge Kristine G. Baker.
Prosecutors said Goodloe mailed a letter in Aug. 2018 to Sen. Cotton’s office and was indicted in Nov. 2018 for mailing a threat to injure and for conveying false information related to possessing biological weapons.
“The letter’s return address was Goodloe’s home address. The letter, which contained the statement ‘maybe this will get your attention’ contained a white powdery substance,” federal prosecutors said in the media release. “A Senate mail facility intercepted the letter, and a hazardous material response team later determined that the substance was unbleached flour and starch.”
Goodloe could face up to five years in prison on the charge, which was investigated by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.