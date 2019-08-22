Ole Miss student accused of murder expected in court Thursday

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Ole Miss student Brandon Theesfeld is expected to appear in court Thursday for the murder of fellow student Ally Kostial.
Kostial was found dead near Sardis Lake with multiple gunshot wounds last month.
Theesfeld has been held in jail without bond since July.
His parents and stepparents, who live in Texas, are expected to testify on his behalf.
Theesfeld's defense team is made up on cousins Tony and Steve Farese as well as Oxford attorney Swayze Alford. They're expected to ask a Lafayette County judge to set a bond in the case.
Prosecutors said they will ask that Theesfeld is held without bond.
Farese said Theesfeld's medical history could also be discussed, and that his criminal record is clean.
Authorities have not detailed the relationship between Theesfeld and Kostial, but friends describe it as "complicated."
WMC Action News 5 will have live coverage of the court hearing online.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.