Plan to crack down on fentanyl trafficking announced

WASHINGTON, DC (GRAY DC) - A proposal to go after international fentanyl trafficking and sharing information between the public and private sectors will provide more avenues to battle prescription drug abuse, federal officials said Wednesday.
The White House announced several advisories to help foreign and domestic businesses on the issue. The plan calls for federal officials to go after the four “M’s” of the issue: marketing, manufacturing, movement and money.
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway said the work has help so far but much more has to be done.
“So, we’re very happy that the overall drug stats are down, however, so much work needs to be done. As the number of opioid deaths have gone down, the number of fentanyl-related deaths have increased,” Conway said.
The Department of the Treasury also announced that they have identified two Chinese nationals through the Kingpin Act and designated one associate as being owned or controlled by the Chinese nationals.
