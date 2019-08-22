Shooting leaves 1 injured and 1 dead while making a statement to police

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police say a Wednesday night shooting injured one person, and while a witness was at the police station, had a medical emergency and passed away.
Police received multiple calls around 7 p.m. about a fight with shots fired in the area of French and Bradley Streets.
While police were on scene, officers were notified that a gunshot victim was being treated at a local hospital.
A witness, who was with the gunshot victim, told police they were riding in a vehicle on French street when Honesty Williams, 18 of Jonesboro, was struck in the right shoulder by a bullet.
No other injuries connected to the shooting have been reported.
Several witnesses came to the police department to provide witness statements.
While giving statements, one witness suffered a medical emergency and collapsed in the hallway.
CPR was administered on the scene, and EMS was called and transported Juanita Thompson, age 43 of Jonesboro, to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
There is a person of interest in connection to the shooting.
Police say no other details will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.
