Shooting leaves 1 injured and 1 dead while making a statement to police

Shooting leaves 1 injured and 1 dead while making a statement to police
Jonesboro police often respond to domestic violence calls, which can be some of the most dangerous calls responded to on a daily basis, police said this week. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 22, 2019 at 10:07 AM CDT - Updated August 22 at 10:12 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police say a Wednesday night shooting injured one person, and while a witness was at the police station, had a medical emergency and passed away.

Police received multiple calls around 7 p.m. about a fight with shots fired in the area of French and Bradley Streets.

While police were on scene, officers were notified that a gunshot victim was being treated at a local hospital.

A witness, who was with the gunshot victim, told police they were riding in a vehicle on French street when Honesty Williams, 18 of Jonesboro, was struck in the right shoulder by a bullet.

No other injuries connected to the shooting have been reported.

Several witnesses came to the police department to provide witness statements.

While giving statements, one witness suffered a medical emergency and collapsed in the hallway.

CPR was administered on the scene, and EMS was called and transported Juanita Thompson, age 43 of Jonesboro, to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

There is a person of interest in connection to the shooting.

Jonesboro Police are investigating an overnight shooting that resulted in one injury and one unrelated death. On...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Thursday, August 22, 2019

Police say no other details will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.