Staying Stormy Through the Weekend

The rain has died down for now, but we’re expecting more through the evening and overnight. It’ll start isolated with rain coverage increasing by Friday morning. While the best rain chances will be in the morning, isolated storms will move through the rest of the day. Rounds of showers and storms remain possible over most of the next 7 days. Temperatures will be cooler as a result though there’s no big change in humidity over the next week. Rain amounts will mostly be under an inch, but with slow-moving and repetitive downpours, it won’t take much to pick up a few inches over time. Stay dry!