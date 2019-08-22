Thieves steal flags from Region 8 civic club

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club are seeing more and more of their flags disappear on national holidays.
At least 10 times a year, the club places flags in front of businesses in exchange for a fee. This has been a tradition for 30 years now and each morning, they wake up on that holiday and set them up.
They also collected them the same day, but, recently on Independence Day, four flags and their wooden display poles were stolen.
Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club member Charles Hartwig says he’s shocked about it all.
“It’s a lot of work going out there to put them up in the day time and take them back down again,” Hartwig said. “It’s quite labor intensive.”
This is not the first time it has happened either. The day after September 11, 2001, 12 flags were stolen on Johnson Street alone.
This is not only a service project but also a fundraiser. The money is used for many things including paying for eyeglasses for the needy.
All of the flags have “U.H. Lions, Do not sell" written on the seam so they’re asking for them to be returned to Eggsellent Café preferably before the club’s Tuesday meeting at 6:30 a.m.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.