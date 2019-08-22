Power outage affecting thousands, and causing major traffic issues

Bono, Ark. (KAIT) - A power outage in the Bono area is causing a major traffic backup.
According to E911 Director Jeff Presley, the stoplights at State Highway 63 Bypass and 63 Business, are out.
Entergy Arkansas is also showing over a thousand people without power in the same area.
No word yet on what’s caused the power outage.
Police are in the roadway directing traffic, they're urging drivers to use caution and slowdown in this area.
Entergy is working on fixing the issue.
