A-State vice chancellor of university advancement resigns, interim named

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The vice chancellor for university advancement at Arkansas State University is leaving the school.
Chancellor Kelly Damphousse made the announcement Friday. He said Jason Penry is resigning after seven years at A-State to take a position at another university.
“Jason told me last week about an opportunity that he has been exploring. He has been a passionate supporter of Arkansas State University and a key player in the leadership of the university,” Damphousse said. “I want to thank him for his service and the impact he has had on both A-State and Northeast Arkansas.”
Penry joined A-State in 2012 as chief of staff and was appointed to vice chancellor in 2013.
Under Penry’s leadership, A-State recorded six of its seven of its all time best years of giving, a news release said.
Erika Krennerich Chudy was named interim vice chancellor for university advancement.
She had been the director of planned giving since joining the university in 2011.
