Arkansas OC Joe Craddock reflects on Blake & Wendy Anderson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 9 days away from Razorback football.
Arkansas offensive coordinator Joe Craddock will definitely have some input in who will be QB1 between Nick Starkel and Ben Hicks. He also has a connection to the Anderson family, he had plenty of input & kind words about Blake and Wendy.
"Coach Anderson recruited me (to Middle Tennessee). I would not be here today without him. It’s really sad to see that happen. Miss Wendy was a great person, I remember her though the recruiting process. I remember her being around a lot with the team. It’s really sad, my heart goes out to Coach. Miss Wendy fought hard. She fought really really hard. And we love them, and I love Coach Anderson to death. Hopefully he’ll bounce back. "
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.