Arkansas OC Joe Craddock reflects on Blake & Wendy Anderson

"Coach Anderson recruited me (to Middle Tennessee). I would not be here today without him. It’s really sad to see that happen. Miss Wendy was a great person, I remember her though the recruiting process. I remember her being around a lot with the team. It’s really sad, my heart goes out to Coach. Miss Wendy fought hard. She fought really really hard. And we love them, and I love Coach Anderson to death. Hopefully he’ll bounce back. "