Colby Sigears wins 2nd Girley & Mays Walk-On Full Scholarship Award

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Charleston Girley and Booker Mays were a part of several Sun Belt championship teams. Both continue to give back to Arkansas State.
They presented junior defensive back Colby Sigears with the 2nd annual Girley & Mays Walk-On Full Scholarship Award.
Colby was a KAIT Sports intern this summer, you saw him bless the mic at A-State Media Day. The Fayetteville native has grinded all offseason to earn the honor.
“So me and Booker wanted to create this walk-on scholarship to highlight and acknowledge a walk-on that’s on the team through their hard work and dedication," Girley said in a twitter video posted Wednesday. "We really believe in highlighting individuals that do good on the field as well as off the field.”
Mays added “we understand there are several hardships that come with being a walk-on, whether that be financially, mentally taking affect on the player. We definitely did not want to keep a financial situation to keep a player from playing.”
Great job to Girley & Mays for another GR8 Act of Kindness.
