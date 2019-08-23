Drugs, gun off the street after south Jonesboro bust

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly 4.5 pounds of pot, steroids, and a gun are off the streets after a bust by the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit Thursday.
A Facebook post by JPD states the bust in south Jonesboro netted $15,535 in cash; 4.45 pounds of marijuana; 73 dosages of steroid pills; 6 steroid vials; THC gummy worms; a Hi Point gun; paraphernalia; a blow torch; cell phone; rounds; and more were seized.
The property amounted to $16,465 and the drug’s street value totaled to $11,250, police said.
The suspect, who was not named, is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a schedule VI with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of schedule I or II not meth or cocaine.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.