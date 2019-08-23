Drugs, gun off the street after south Jonesboro bust

Drugs, gun off the street after south Jonesboro bust
Marijuana, pills, gun off streets after drug bust (Source: Jonesboro Police Department)
By Aaron Castleberry | August 22, 2019 at 7:55 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 7:55 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly 4.5 pounds of pot, steroids, and a gun are off the streets after a bust by the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit Thursday.

A Facebook post by JPD states the bust in south Jonesboro netted $15,535 in cash; 4.45 pounds of marijuana; 73 dosages of steroid pills; 6 steroid vials; THC gummy worms; a Hi Point gun; paraphernalia; a blow torch; cell phone; rounds; and more were seized.

The property amounted to $16,465 and the drug’s street value totaled to $11,250, police said.

During a large bust today in south Jonesboro, the Street Crimes Unit seized a considerable amount of marijuana, cash, a...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Thursday, August 22, 2019

The suspect, who was not named, is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a schedule VI with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of schedule I or II not meth or cocaine.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.