Family and supporters gather to remember Wendy Anderson

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many gathered Friday at Central Baptist Church in Jonesboro to celebrate the life and legacy of Mrs. Wendy Anderson. She fought a hard two-year battle and succumbed to cancer on Monday, August 19.
While it was a memorial, one Pastor called it a “celebration of victory.”
The wife and mother of three was described as selfless, kind and loved by many. It was told she was one who didn’t lose arguments and was the rock and glue for her family.
Other than her loved for Christ, she had a love for serving those around her.
Senior Pastor of Central Baptist Church, Dr. Archie Mason, shared a story of how she still had it in her to do for others, even up to her final days.
“She was dying, and she cared more for others than she did for herself. Can’t we learn from that,” Mason said.
A video dated February 3, 2017, was also shown to family and friends. Mrs. Wendy shared her testimony and her walk with Christ.
But the messaged Pastor Mason wanted everyone to know besides her being a smiling face and what many teasingly called a “queen of useless trivia"; she definitely knew God.
There will be a private burial for Wendy in Hubbard, Texas.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.