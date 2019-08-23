FFN Preseason Tour: Bald Knob

BALD KNOB, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s our final Arkansas stop on the FFN Preseason Tour. We’ll head off Highway 67 to Bald Knob.
Lynn Garner transitions from assistant to head coach at his alma mater. The Bulldogs went 4-6 last season and missed the playoffs. They dropped their last two games by a combined six points
Bald Knob will operate out of the flexbone in 2019 With a new coach and new offense in place, the team hopes to get back to producing results.
The Bulldogs open the season August 30th on the road at Harding Academy.
