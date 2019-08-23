Forgery cases has woman facing multiple charges

INDEPENDENCE AND JACKSON COUNTIES, Ark. (KAIT) -An Independence County woman is in trouble with the law in two counties after her arrest in connection with cases in two counties, officials said Friday.
Donna Marie Davidson, 45, of Newark was arrested after the separate investigations by the Newport Police Department and the Independence County Sheriff’s Office.
Independence County authorities said in a probable cause affidavit that their department had gotten reports of counterfeit $20 bills being used between Aug. 8 and 17 at businesses in the county.
The affidavit noted Independence County investigators had spoken with Newport police about counterfeit money being spent at the Newport Walmart by a person matching the description of Davidson, with the vehicle headed to the Batesville area.
However, deputies were able to stop Davidson near Newark and later got a search warrant to search a home in Newark, police said.
“Upon completing the search warrants, deputies located several counterfeit twenty dollar bills and counterfeiting equipment used in the production of counterfeiting bills. Also during the execution of the search warrant, deputies located a plastic baggie containing a crystalline substance on a dresser in a bedroom that Davidson later advises is her bedroom,” police said.
Deputies said the substance tested positive for meth, the affidavit noted.
Deputies later interviewed Davidson, who reportedly admitted to having the meth and passing the counterfeit bills at several businesses.
Davidson was arrested on suspicion of five counts of first-degree forgery and possession of a controlled substance, meth/cocaine less than two grams in the Independence County case.
NEWPORT CASE
According to a probable cause affidavit from the Newport Police Department, officers went to the Jordan’s in the 1400 block of Malcolm Avenue Aug. 19 after getting a call about a counterfeit $20 bill.
“A white female identified as Donna Marie Davidson was stated to have entered the business and attempted of purchase merchandise with the counterfeit bill. Donna Marie Davidson was advised by the store clerk that the bill was counterfeit. Donna Marie Davidson left the store and returned with real currency and purchased her item," the affidavit noted.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.