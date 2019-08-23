Funeral arrangements set for young hospice patient

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The celebration of life is scheduled for a Jonesboro boy who recently had a special week planned while in hospice care.

Jonesboro Public Schools posted to Facebook Thursday their condolences to the friends and family of David Lee Edwards, III.

Edwards was a student at Annie Camp Junior High School.

The post said his wake is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 23 from 4-6 p.m. at 2nd John Missionary Baptist Church in West Memphis. His funeral will be held at the same church on Saturday, Aug. 24.

A repast will take place at L.R. Jackson Girls Club in West Memphis.

