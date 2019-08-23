Gamble Home gives backpack, supplies to local schools

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens of students with Jonesboro Public Schools and the Westside Consolidated School District received a gift from Gamble Home to get them on the right foot for the beginning of the school year.
Gamble Home just finished their 5th annual backpack drive.
It provided students with backpack and school supplies.
Each year, the company rotates their donations across area schools, Spencer Vaughn with Gamble Home said.
The program is done so that every child in the community has the tools to succeed.
This year, Gamble partnered with Jonesboro Math & Science Magnet School and Westside Consolidated Schools.
Gamble thanked the community for their support with the drive.
