Man facing forgery charges in two counties after passing fake bills at Walmart, Gamestop

INDEPENDENCE & JACKSON COUNTIES, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is facing forgery charges in two separate counties after police say he passed counterfeit bills.
According to a probable cause affidavit from the Newport Police Department, an officer was called to the Walmart store Aug. 20 after a person passed counterfeit $20 bills.
Surveillance video was shown to the officer showing William Tucker Junior and a woman at the service counter of the Walmart.
The affidavit noted the video showed Tucker taking the money out of his pocket, counting it, and handing to the woman, who then handed the cash to the cashier.
It was later discovered the money was fake, police said.
Eight bills were given to the cashier for a prepaid card.
“It was found that William Gene Tucker Junior had been trespassed from Walmart property due to a theft,” the affidavit stated.
On the same day, the Independence County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Newport police about a woman and vehicle passing fake bills and that the vehicle was headed toward Batesville, an Independence County Sheriff’s Office probable cause affidavit stated.
A deputy stopped the vehicle and asked Tucker and the woman to go to the sheriff’s office to speak with detectives.
A detective interviewed the two at which time the two denied having counterfeit money. The two were released around 5:50 p.m.
At 7:20 p.m. the same day, Batesville police were called to the Walmart there in reference to Tucker and the woman passing fake bills to buy a phone and phone card, the affidavit stated.
The detective who interviewed Tucker hours before arrived at Walmart and asked “what the deal was now?”
Tucker said he found the bills under the seat in the car and decided to use them.
He was taken into custody.
On Aug. 21, Tucker admitted to using the counterfeit bills at Walmart during an interview.
He also admitted to using the fake money at Gamestop in Batesville.
A Batesville police investigator spoke to Gamestop and took possession of the counterfeit bills.
Tucker is facing two counts of first-degree forgery in Independence County where he is being held in jail.
His bond there was set at $250,000.
Tucker also faces first-degree forgery and criminal trespass in Jackson County.
