Mo. Dept. of Transportation giving away 2 old bridges

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is giving two old bridges from Wayne and Butler counties.
According to MoDOT, the historic Route 34 Leeper Bridge over Black River in Wayne County and the Business 60 Poplar Bluff viaduct bridge over Black River and Union Pacific railroad in Butler County are available for relocation and reuse by others.
You can click here for more information on the bridges.
Scheduled for replacement, the Department said these bridges are available to government entities, historical or civic groups or private citizens, free of charge.
Any interested party is encouraged to submit a proposal no later than June 30, 2020 to MoDOT’s historic preservation section. Anyone interested in the historic bridge must submit a detailed proposal describing the dismantling and relocation plan, cost and future use.
The Route 34 Leeper Bridge was built in 1933 and a is a 12-span bridge with eight steel girder approach spans, two 120-foot Pratt through trusses and two 180-foot Parker through trusses.
The bridge has a 22-foot wide concrete deck with concrete curbs and two tier channel railing.
According to MoDOT, the bridge is eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places under criterion C for local significance in engineering.
The Poplar Bluff Viaduct is a 1934 deck truss, 129 feet, with seven steel stringer approach spans. The Department said the deck truss is a six-panel warren web truss. The bridge has a 4-foot wide concrete deck, with a 32-foot roadway and sidewalks cantilevered on both sides.
According to the Department, there are concrete baluster railings on the edges of the sidewalks.
They said the viaduct is also eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places under criteria A and C.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.