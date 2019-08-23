Roads in Paragould closed due to flooding

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Heavy rains overnight could impact your morning commute in Parargould.
According to a post on the Paragould Police Department’s Facebook page, some city streets and outside lanes of the highways are underwater at this time.
E. Lake St is closed from the Court/Lake intersection to U.S. Highway 412.
Street Department crews are barricading the road
DO NOT drive around barricades.
Please be careful this morning on your way to work and school.
Bus stop routes could be impacted.
Several locations may still be under water making passage difficult or not advised.
