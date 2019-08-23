Sen. Cotton, U.S. attorney honors local law enforcement officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 police officer was one of several thanked for their work to reduce violent crimes.
Arkansas U.S. Senator Tom Cotton along with U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas Cody Hiland thanks state, local, and federal law enforcement officers and prosecutors for their work.
Pete Lochner, who is an ATF Task Force officer and Jonesboro police officer, was one of five people to be recognized.
The news release from Sen. Cotton’s office said officers and prosecutors work together on all levels through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods program.
“I’m proud to see so many of our state and federal law enforcement officers and prosecutors working together to reduce violent crime,” Cotton said. "Thanks to the dedication of each of these prosecutors, agents, and officers, Project Safe Neighborhoods prosecutions have skyrocketed in the Eastern District of Arkansas.
