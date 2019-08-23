Sen. Josh Hawley makes stops in Malden, Poplar Bluff, Mo.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) stopped in the Heartland on Thursday, August 22 to speak with local leaders.
Sen. Hawley visited both Malden and Poplar Bluff, to touch base with his constituents.
The former Missouri Attorney General had a lot to say about things like big tech companies, and the latest on the Branson duck boat legislation.
He also spoke with Heartland News about where he stands on universal firearm background checks.
“I think we ought to expand the background check database system, the national system, to include mental health records, to include records of past violent conduct,” said Sen. Hawley. “What we find too often now is, a lot of these records are not included so at point of sale people don’t know. Law enforcement, one set of law enforcement don’t have access to the other records from law enforcement. We need to actually fix that system and make it strong, by putting more records in there, so more law enforcement and sellers can actually do their jobs.”
The Senator also spoke with Carter County Sheriff Rick Stephens about last week’s hours-long standoff, where a deputy and a state trooper were shot.
Heartland News also spoke with the Senator about how companies like Facebook and Google reportedly make use of children’s data.
"Parents need to have the power to raise their kids, not these big tech companies," said Sen. Hawley. "So we need to stop the big tech companies from tracking our kids online, from directing advertisements at our kids online, and from trying to get our kids addicted to their platforms."
The government recently fined Facebook $5 Billion for privacy violations.
