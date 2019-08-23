Sikeston DPS responds to video of arrest on social media

“We appreciate how this video may look but we had full intention of stabilizing the scene for the safety of the child. We take any domestic violence case very seriously and have worked these in which death occurs,” according to Acting Director James McMillen. “Many times these videos surface on social media and viewers don’t know the full story. We understand without the backstory, the actions of the officers to the uninformed may seem unwarranted. We have reviewed this incident and have found the officers acted appropriately given the volatile situation.”