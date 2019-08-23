Students uncover attractions at Downtown Jonesboro party

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crowd packed the Arkansas State block party Thursday night in Downtown Jonesboro.
The party allowed new students to experience what the downtown area has to offer, as well as enjoy some deals from local stores.
Brandon Stevens from Gearhead Outfitters thinks this is a creative way for students to get involved with their community.
"That's wonderful," Stevens said. "It's just exposure to students who might not know we're down here."
The event started at 8 p.m. and will last until 11:30 p.m.
The Downtown Jonesboro Association and A-State's Student Activities Board hosted the event.
They hope to continue the event again next year.
