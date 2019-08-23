Suspects wanted in string of storage unit break-ins

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The public’s help is needed to identify a vehicle connected to storage unit break-ins.
According to a Facebook post by Jonesboro police, the suspects are wanted for a string of storage unit padlocks being cut near Mead Drive.
The post said when the suspects are caught, they will face breaking or entering, criminal mischief, and criminal trespassing charges.
Anyone who recognizes the vehicle, the suspects, or know of their whereabouts area asked to call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).
