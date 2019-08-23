Suspects wanted in string of storage unit break-ins

Do you recognize this vehicle or its subjects? 👀 These suspects are wanted in relation to a string of storage unit padlocks being cut near Mead Dr. When caught, the suspects will be charged with Breaking or Entering, Criminal Mischief, and Criminal Trespassing. If you know this vehicle, the suspects, or their whereabouts, send us a message or call the Desk Sergeant at 870-935-5657. If your tip leads to an arrest, you will be entitled to a cash award through CrimeStoppers of Jonesboro. Ref# 7574