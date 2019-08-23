Watch the 2019 FFN Preseason Special

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re a week away from season 26 of Football Friday Night.
You can get ready with the FFN Preseason Special. Chris Hudgison and Matthew Schwartz will break down the 6A East and 5A East along with 4A, 3A, & 2A teams.
The FFN Preseason Special airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
You can see more high school coverage on the Football Friday Night page on kait8.com and on the Football Friday Night facebook page.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.