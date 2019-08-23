WATCH GMR8: Roads closed in Paragould & Region 8 murder investigation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
After some torrential overnight rain, watch for submerged streets and highways.
Greene County picked up 2.5″ of rain in 3 hours. 4″ in two days.
Temperatures are in the low 70s with light fog.
A cold front will move slowly across the Mid-South today.
This front will provide a focus for scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms across the region, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. A few strong storms will be possible.
News Headlines
Some roads in Paragould are closed due to flooding from overnight rain. We’ll have a live report from Adam Jones.
The Poplar Bluff Police Department arrested a man wanted in connection to a murder.
Four people are in the custody of the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office after a body was found in Independence County on Monday, Aug. 19.
Turning something negative into something positive.
A Mid-South basketball coach borrowed the title from a popular television show about Memphis crime and turned it into a championship basketball league.
Dozens of veterans and friends gathered Thursday to celebrate a beloved veterans services officer’s retirement.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more
