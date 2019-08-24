False report has woman facing real charge

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County woman who told police she was robbed earlier this week now faces a filing a false report with a law enforcement agency charge, Jonesboro police said Friday.
Gabriella Rodriguez, 22, Jonesboro told police Aug. 22 about the robbery in the 500-block of West Huntington Avenue.
According to a Jonesboro police report, Rodriguez told officers that she had been selling items on Facebook and that a white male and a white female had gone to her house to see the items she had for sale.
“She stated the male was hinting that he had a gun but he never pulled it,” the report noted. “She stated she saw the grip of it during the incident. Complainant stated that the suspects took around 25 vacuums and a lot more merchandise.”
Rodriguez also told police that the suspects left $300 in cash on her couch before they left.
However, the report noted that Rodriguez later contacted police and asked them to come back to her house.
“(She) came to the door stating that she was not in her right mind and that she was just scared due to her daughter being in the apartment with her while the suspects were there with a possible gun,” the report noted. “She stated they never made any threats and she was sorry and that it was a big misunderstanding. She stated that she is not used to being around guns and her anxiety kicked in.”
Rodriguez was cited for filing a false report with a law enforcement agency and was given an Aug. 26 court date on the misdemeanor offense.
