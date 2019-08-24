Former NFL Star in Region 8 encouraging early detection for breast cancer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 native and former NFL running back DeAngelo Williams was in Jonesboro Friday promoting the importance of breast cancer awareness.
Williams lost his mother and four aunts to breast cancer. He started the foundation 53 Strong for his mother, Sandra-Charlotte, to honor her. He has been traveling, giving away vouchers for mammograms.
“I try to tell women in a non-sexual way, touch yourself. You know your body better than anyone else,” Williams said. “Feeling it and going to get treatment could save your life.”
He says that’s the best preventive for early detection.
On Saturday, Aug. 24, Williams will be at Fullness of Joy Church in Jonesboro giving vouchers for 53 mammograms.
