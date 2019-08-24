John 3:16 Community Fest brings in thousands to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Men, women and children lined the sidewalks Saturday to get their own taste of good food and music, all to help others.
The 9th annual Community Fest for John 3:16 Ministries welcomed around 8,000 people to the event at First National Bank Arena.
The fundraiser works to fund the men through the rehabilitation process from drugs and alcohol abuse, using God’s word.
Director Bryan Tuggle said the donations mean a lot to the group, and to him.
“That one dollar or five dollars or however much helped save my life back in 1995,” he said. “I went to a place just like what we have called New Beginnings, and it was free, no charge.”
Tuggle takes pride in offering these services at no charge. It’s an equal opportunity for everyone.
“This goes back in to where we can keep saying, ‘No cost,’” he said. “We have 180 men and we lead them out of their addictions through God’s word and by working in the community, serving.”
He said he’s thankful to those who have donated to the great cause.
“God bless everybody that comes to make a way of hope for the seven different ministries here tonight represented,” he said. “We’re one of them. There’s going to be a lot of people here looking for an answer because they have a loved one locked up in addiction.”
For more information on John 3:16 Ministries, click here.
