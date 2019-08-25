Arkansas State & NEA basketball legend Jerry Rook passes away

Rook was recruited by Arkansas, Kentucky, & Mississippi State, but opted to stay at home. He would set the standard on the Arkansas State hardwood. He led the team in scoring in all four of his seasons with the Indians (1961-1965). Rook was a two-time All-American & Southland Conference MVP (1964 & 1965). He still holds the A-State record for scoring, points per game, free throws made, & free throws attempted. Rook is the only player in program history with more than 2,000 career points (2,153).