Event helps with giving to save lives

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hearts were in the giving mood Saturday night to support awareness for women with heart disease and AED placement throughout Northeast Arkansas.
The Red Dress Gala hosted several auction items and a multitude of silent auction pieces. The money funds community health education and AED placement and training.
Co-Chair Kristen McCormic said they’re saving lives.
“Two of the seventy-five AED’s that we’ve placed so far have actually saved lives,” she said. “A man was leaving Bible study and went into sudden cardiac arrest and that AED that we placed and those volunteers that we’ve trained to use that AED saved his life.”
The money raised Saturday night will fund continue their efforts throughout Northeast Arkansas.
