Jonesboro business on the rise, with plans to expand

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An original Jonesboro business has plans to expand but keep to their original roots.
Gearhead Outfitters sells men’s and women’s footwear, clothing and outdoor equipment of all kinds.
Owner Amanda Herget said the area is considered home for her and the business.
“Ted and I are born and raised in Jonesboro,” she said. “This is where we went to school, this is where our families have raised us and so we want to stay here."
The plan for the company is to keep headquarters in Jonesboro, and host meetings and events there.
“This is where we’re going to host manager retreats, so we’ll be bringing in that staff to Jonesboro where they’ll stay in our hotels, they’ll eat at our local restaurants,” she said. “We hope to just keep this as the headquarters.”
Herget said it’s a positive thing when revenue can be brought to any community.
