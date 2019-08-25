Pastor preaches his last sermon after 42 years

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One small church on a hill in Jonesboro wept with happiness with the retirement of their inspiring pastor Sunday.
At the Forest Home Church of the Nazarene, families and friends of Pastor Ken Stallings celebrated his 32 years at the church.
Stallings began preaching 42 years ago but chose the Forest Home congregation as his home.
He and his wife, Linda, raised their children there and the grandchildren in the area.
Sunday’s services were a tribute to Stallings’ commitment and dedication to the church.
“The people just outdid themselves in highlighting our ministry, our time together, our accomplishments and how appreciative we really are,” he said.
Many spoke on the personal impact he had on their lives. Leading them to Christ, inspiring them on any given Sunday or simply a friend who genuinely cared for them.
Pastor Stallings’ impact even reached Mayor Harold Perrin. Stallings father, Neil Stallings, was a former mayor of Jonesboro.
Mayor Perrin spoke of Neil’s impact toward him and wanted to show that appreciation to Ken.
Perrin gave Stallings a key to the city and proclaimed Sunday, August 25 as Ken Stallings Day. It all meant a lot to Stallings.
“Thanks to the community, thanks to the church, thanks to our friends and family for being so kind so willing to celebrate with us in these hours,” he said.
Stallings plans to remain in the Forest Home Church of the Nazarene and continue to reside in Jonesboro.
