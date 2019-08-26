A-State soccer home opener vs. Missouri State cancelled Sunday

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
JONESBORO, Ark. (8/25/19) – Due to continuous rain and lightning in the area Sunday, Arkansas State’s women’s soccer match against Missouri State has been cancelled.
After a lengthy delay ahead of the match, teams began warmup, but lightning and heavy rain returned forcing the cancellation.
A-State returns to action Thursday, Aug. 29, at Kansas State. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. in Manhattan, Kan. The Red Wolves home opener is now scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 1, against Central Arkansas at 1:00 p.m. at the A-State Soccer Complex.
For the latest on A-State Soccer follow the team by logging onto the Arkansas State Soccer Facebook page or by following the team on Twitter (@AStateSoccer) and Instagram (AStateSoccer).Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.