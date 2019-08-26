AT&T employees go on strike

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Two days after reports surfaced that 20,000 employees of AT&T went on strike over a labor dispute — multiple employees and union members went on strike Monday in the ArkLaTex.
Several members of the Communications Workers of America stood in line at the Bossier Mall parking lot, wearing red shirts and carrying signs while chanting for better labor practices. According to CWA, 1,500 employees of AT&T are from Louisiana.
The labor union accuses AT&T of unfair labor practices while negotiating for a new contract.
AT&T claims that the company offered terms to help employees but business will go on as normal.
