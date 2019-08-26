Ben Hicks named Arkansas starting quarterback for season opener

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Razorbacks have a starting quarterback.
Chad Morris announced Monday afternoon that Ben Hicks will be Arkansas’ QB1 Saturday against Portland State. Hicks is a grad transfer from SMU and arrived before spring practice. He battled Texas A&M transfer Nick Starkel for the job.
“Ben has earned the right to start Week 1,” Morris said. “The competition between Ben and Nick was impressive to say the least over 3 weeks. We feel very confident in Ben and his complete overall knowledge.”
Arkansas faces Portland State Saturday at 3:00pm on the SEC Network.
