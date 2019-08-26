Dog owner cited after dogs attacks, kills neighbor’s cat

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police cited a woman after her two dogs attacked and killed a neighbor’s cat.
According to a Jonesboro police incident report, police were dispatched to the 1300-block of Goodwin Cove Friday morning due to two dogs attacking a cat.
A woman said she heard a loud noise outside her home and went out to see what has happening.
She said she could hear her neighbors yelling at two dogs, a male about 60 pounds and a female about 40 pounds, running loose.
When she walked over to the neighbor’s house, she was told the dogs attacked and killed her cat.
The woman said the dogs’ owner, Irene Opp, was also out trying to contain her dogs.
Two witnesses told police the dogs were out, ran up to the victim’s home, grabbed the cat off the front doorstep, and attacked the cat.
The witnesses said the male dog would not release the cat.
Police cited Opp with two vicious dog citations and two dog running loose citations.
The incident report states the dogs were current on rabies vaccinations and are currently at the Jonesboro Animal Control for the duration of quarantine.
