Ex-pastor to face 1st of 3 rape trials Monday

ATOKA, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Tipton County pastor accused of sexually abusing children is set to begin a trial Monday.
Ronnie Gorton, the former pastor at the now-closed Awakening Church in Atoka, turned down a plea deal last month.
Two 17-year-old boys came forward and accused Gorton of raping them on multiple occasions more than a year and a half ago. Prosecutors said there is also a third victim.
Gorton faces dozens of charges related to child sexual abuse, including rape, aggravated sexual battery of a victim younger than 13, and sexual battery by an authority figure.
Gorton maintains his innocence. His attorney said he's looking forward to the trial.
All three cases must be tried separately. The first of three begins Monday in Tipton County.
