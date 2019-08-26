Former WMC anchor Donna Davis dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former WMC Action News 5 anchor Donna Davis died Sunday.
Donna’s family confirmed the death Monday. The cause of her death has not been disclosed at this time.
Davis served alongside Joe Birch on the WMC anchor team from December 2000 to December 2008. She interviewed several well-known figures including Oprah Winfrey, B.B. King and Al Green.
Donna began her career in journalism at WMC radio in the mid-1990s, where she was a street reporter and hosted a talk show on WMC 790 News Talk.
She was born and raised in Jackson, Tennessee and graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Memphis in 1991.
Donna leaves behind her husband, Rufus, and son, Trey, who is a student at LSU.
WMC Action News 5 shares our deepest condolences with Donna’s family.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.