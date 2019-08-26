Harrisburg school board acccepts resignation from superintendent

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - The Harrisburg School District will now look for a new superintendent after the current superintendent resigned Monday night.
The school board accepted Michael McInnis’ resignation during a special meeting.
The meeting was a termination hearing requested by McInnis.
McInnis was placed on administrative leave, and the school board voted during a special meeting to begin the termination process.
McInnis began as superintendent over the summer, replacing Danny Sample.
