Hot, Humid Monday with Overnight Storms

It’s hot! The sun and humidity have led heat indices into the 90s and low 100s. The rain has left us alone, but our rain chances increase through the overnight. The best chance for storms and even severe weather is after midnight through sunrise Tuesday morning. Strong to severe wind gusts will be the main threat. Overall, storms should be trending weaker. so it’s a low threat for severe weather. Behind this front, the humidity will be nice. Lows fall to around 60 degrees Thursday and Friday mornings.