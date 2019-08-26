KSLA Salutes: Marine hits the road to try and erase race

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Can we really erase race? One man believes so — and is on a mission to do just that.
Carlen Charleston served in the United States Marine Corps for 20 years, and then spent the last 12 years teaching before he quit his job last year.
He decided he wanted to spend the next three years traveling across the country sharing more about his non-profit “ERASE Races: The American Unity Movement.”
The idea actually began years ago when Charleston was getting his masters.
“I was asked to identify something that would fundamentally transform our culture so I picked the subject of race,” he said.
He says his research led him to discover that scientists say that race is not scientifically or biologically real. Charleston says he began to realize that a lot of the problems that our society is having today is because people believe that race is real.
After he quit teaching he begin building a staff and decided to conduct a three year project that will allow him to visit 100 cities within the next two and a half years.
In each city Charleston plans to educate, serve and facilitate fellowship that will bring about unified communities.
“You get some people who are thirsting for something like this,” he said. “They’re looking for the unity that we represent, and we talk to them about how we want to bring unity among all people without regard to skin color or demographics and they’re excited about it.”
Charleston says he does get people are who are skeptical of his concept because of how things are going in our society.
He says the end goal of this movement is for everyone to aim for unity.
“If your ultimate objective is unity then you realize its going to require sacrifice from lots of people and a lot of different areas, and I’m not sure that everybody is ready for those sacrifices because it call on a lot of people to give up things that they believed," Charleston said.
So far Charleston has traveled to 30 cities since June. He started in Louisiana and toured the southeast and just finished up visiting cities in the Midwest. He plans to hit the northeast and visit 40 cities in a month an a half.
He says this leg of his tour is all about building contacts and his plan is to come back and host forums with different activities that will have people continue to further this dialogue.
