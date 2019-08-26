Man arrested after kicking in door, biting woman

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces several charges after police say he kicked in the door to a home and bit a woman’s finger.
According to probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police responded to a disturbance call in the 4600-block of Ocean Drive Sunday morning.
An uber driver said he dropped of the suspect, Kris Adams, at the home and saw him kick open the front door and slam it behind him.
Police contacted three victims, one of whom is Adams’ girlfriend.
The three said they had been downtown earlier in the night and Adams got into a fight with his girlfriend.
The three left, the affidavit stated, and went to the home on Ocean Drive.
They were inside when Adams kicked in the door.
Two of the victims ran and hid in a closet in the bathroom.
“Adams kicked the door to the bathroom and broke it into pieces and entered the closet in an attempt to get to his girlfriend,” the affidavit stated.
Adams then bit the finger of one of the victims, trying to get to his girlfriend.
The affidavit states that Adams left the home before police arrived, but was later found and arrested.
Damage to the home included a broken window in the bathroom, holes in the sheetrock, and damage to the front door, estimated to be over $1,000.
A judge Monday found probable cause to charge Adams with residential burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree battery, and third-degree assault on a family or household member. His bond was set at $15,000.
He is due back in court on Sept. 27.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.