Mo. counties to receive $9M for land damaged by flooding

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service announced $9 million will go to 69 Missouri counties for land damaged by flooding.
Eligible counties include: Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Barry, Barton, Bates, Bollinger, Buchanan, Caldwell, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carroll, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Cole, Dade, Dallas, Daviess, Douglas, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Hickory, Holt, Howell, Jackson, Jasper, Knox, Laclede, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Maries, Marion, McDonald, Mercer, Miller, Mississippi, Monroe, Montgomery, New Madrid, Newton, Nodaway, Ozark, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Platte, Putnam, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Saline, Schuyler, Scotland, Shannon, Shelby, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, Sullivan, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Wayne, Webster, and Wright.
The money will be available through the floodplain easement component of the Emergency Watershed Protection Program.
NRCS field offices are accepting applications through Oct. 18.
You can click here for more information about the programs.
Through the program, eligible applicants voluntarily agree to sell a permanent conservation easement to the United States through NRCS. Compensation is based on the value of the easement as determined by an appraisal or market analysis.
According to the USDA, these easements may occur on public or private agriculture land or residential properties damaged by flooding and natural disasters.
NRCS will work to restore the easement to its natural floodplain condition.
