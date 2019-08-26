Over $400 worth of damage at Craighead Forest Park after vandalism, police investigate

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An investigation is underway after police find bathrooms at Craighead Forest Park damaged.
A Jonesboro police incident report states an officer was patrolling the area Sunday night when a cyclist made contact with him.
The cyclist said the bathrooms at Pavilion 1 had been vandalized.
He said when he went in, he saw a sliver car and a black car leaving the parking lot.
The officer then drove over to Pavilion 1 and checked the bathrooms.
The report said both the men’s and women’s bathroom had several items damaged or destroyed with an estimated total of $410 in damage.
Currently there are no suspects in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).
