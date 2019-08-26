Police investigate after 4 TVs stolen from Target

Police investigate after 4 TVs stolen from Target
By Aaron Castleberry | August 26, 2019 at 4:22 PM CDT - Updated August 26 at 4:22 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Four televisions stolen from a Jonesboro store has police investigating.

Jonesboro police said in an incident report that an officer responded to the Target Friday evening due to a theft report.

The lost prevention officer said four televisions were stolen from the store.

The TVs stolen include a 43 inch Element Smart TV, a 40 inch TCL 4K TV, a 43 inch LG 4K Smart TV, and a 49 inch LG Smart TV, valuing $1,329.96.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

